3 Dallas Cowboys players with the most to prove after bye week reset
The Dallas Cowboys have a much-needed bye week in Week 10 after a dreadful performance in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.
However, the Cowboys brought in some help before the NFL trade deadline, and the hope is that those players will make an immediate impact on the field.
Aside from Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams, which players have the most to prove on the Cowboys after the bye week? Here are three players who need to come out of the rest week with new energy.
Terence Steele
Cowboys' right tackle Terence Steele quickly became one of the elder statesmen of a youthful offensive line unit.
Steele has had an up-and-down 2025 campaign, with his last three performances not being up to the standard the Cowboys need from him.
In Week 9, Steele posted a dreadful 57.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, and his performance has been graded in the 50s for his three games. Something needs to change for the starting right tackle.
DaRon Bland
Cornerback DaRon Bland had a performance in Week 9 that he would soon like to forget. The Cowboys' secondary has struggled all season long.
What better way to finish out the second half of the season than to have Bland return to his All-Pro form? The front office would sure like to see that after inking a major deal with Bland before the start of the season.
Osa Odighizuwa
Osa Odighizuwa may be the one person who wasn't thrilled with the Cowboys' addition of Qunnine Williams to the defensive line.
With Williams now taking the starting job on the interior defensive line, no one has more to prove after the bye week than Odighizuwa.
Getting benched while having one of your strongest seasons may light a fire under Odighizuwa that the Cowboys desperately need.
