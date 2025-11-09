Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 10 bye week
The Dallas Cowboys will be observing a busy NFL Sunday from home as the team observes its bye week, but 20 teams across the league will be in action throughout the day.
With 10 games on the schedule, there will be plenty of movement around the league as the NFL Draft order begins to take shape in the second half of the regular season.
That's something the Cowboys will be paying close attention to, with two first-round picks in next year's draft, which will give the team an opportunity to bolster its roster with some high-quality reinforcements.
Entering Sunday's slate of games, the Cowboys hold a top-15 and top-25 pick.
A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as the Cowboys observe their bye week, via Tankathon.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order entering Sunday's Week 10 games
- New Orleans Saints
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Jets
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cleveland Browns
- Washington Commanders
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Houston Texans
- Dallas Cowboys
- Minnesota Vikings
- Carolina Panthers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Detroit Lions
- Los Angeles Chargers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys (via Packers)
- Buffalo Bills
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Jets (via Colts)
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Denver Broncos
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
