Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 10 bye week

Where would the Dallas Cowboys land in the 2026 NFL Draft if it were to be held today ahead of Sunday's Week 10 games?

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photograph during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.
Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photograph during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys will be observing a busy NFL Sunday from home as the team observes its bye week, but 20 teams across the league will be in action throughout the day.

With 10 games on the schedule, there will be plenty of movement around the league as the NFL Draft order begins to take shape in the second half of the regular season.

That's something the Cowboys will be paying close attention to, with two first-round picks in next year's draft, which will give the team an opportunity to bolster its roster with some high-quality reinforcements.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and son Stephen Jones wait for a game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and son Stephen Jones wait for a game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Entering Sunday's slate of games, the Cowboys hold a top-15 and top-25 pick.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as the Cowboys observe their bye week, via Tankathon.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order entering Sunday's Week 10 games

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  1. New Orleans Saints
  2. Tennessee Titans
  3. New York Jets
  4. Miami Dolphins
  5. New York Giants
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. Cleveland Browns
  8. Washington Commanders
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. Baltimore Ravens
  11. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons)
  12. Arizona Cardinals
  13. Houston Texans
  14. Dallas Cowboys
  15. Minnesota Vikings
  16. Carolina Panthers
  17. Kansas City Chiefs
  18. Chicago Bears
  19. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Detroit Lions
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. San Francisco 49ers
  24. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers)
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Seattle Seahawks
  27. Los Angeles Rams
  28. New England Patriots
  29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  30. New York Jets (via Colts)
  31. Philadelphia Eagles
  32. Denver Broncos

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

