Cowboys vs. Coronavirus: Megan and Sean Lee Donate $150,000 Toward Fight

FRISCO - The COVID-19 crisis is accelerating. But so are the charitable efforts of people like Megan and Sean Lee, the Dallas Cowboys linebacker, with their $150,000 donation through their Dreambuilders Foundation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County.

The focus, as first noted by DallasCowboys.com, is to help the Boys & Girls Clubs provide meals to kids and families during the Coronavirus crisis. The donation will help the two organizations provide 50,000 meals over the next six weeks.

The clubs in DFW will be distributing meals to families in need through approved locations.

In addition to their donation, the Lees have a website at which Cowboys fans can also contribute to the effort. Click here for that site

which is offering chances to win signed memorabilia and tickets to the Cowboys home opener.

“Our kids and families need us at Boys & Girls Club now more than ever. And we need help from generous people like Sean and Megan Lee now more than ever," Daphne Barlow Stigliano, CEO Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County tells DallasCowboys.com, which adds that every $3 donation finds a meal for a child in need. “I am overwhelmed with gratitude knowing the Lee family is helping us solve the biggest challenge we've ever encountered.”