How Many Cowboys Super Bowls? The Jerry and Jimmy ‘What If?’

For 25 years Dallas Cowboys fans all over the world have been asking the same two questions: Why? And what if?

Many people are fans of a genre of literature called “alternate history.” That is, fictional tales about what the world would be like if something in the past had happened differently. What if the South won the Civil War? What if JFK had lived? Things that get our minds working and wondering.

For Cowboys fans, one historical event that most would like to have occurred differently was the so-called “break-up” of Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson. So goes the story of how one failed toast in a bar began a string of events - well, continued a string of events - that led to the demise of one of the greatest duos in Cowboys history. And really, in sports history.

Jimmy wasn’t the only member of the coaching staff to leave that fateful summer. And his replacement as Cowboys head coach, Barry Switzer, was actually being courted by another NFC East team besides the Cowboys.

‘What if’ those events unfolded differently, and Jimmy remained in Dallas? Let’s discuss!

