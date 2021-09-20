Cowboys LISTEN: Updates on Micah, Amari & Randy Gregory

The Dallas Cowboys were dealt several blows to the defensive line heading into this week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

DeMarcus Lawrence, the team's best pass rusher, broke his foot during practice, and the team played without Randy Gregory as well.

This opened the door for rookie Micah Parsons to step in on the defensive line, and even though the Cowboys didn't ask for a solution with Parsons on the line, they might have gotten one.

Parsons pressured Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert eight times Sunday, which was tied for the most of any pass rusher all day. He also recorded a PFF grade of 90.8, good for second amongst all defenders Sunday.

“The dude is a beast,” said Ezekiel Elliott after Parsons helped fuel the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 road win over the Chargers on Sunday. “He can be elite at linebacker. He can be elite at defensive end. I’m glad we got him on our team.”

Even though Parsons played linebacker in college at Penn State and during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's possible that Parsons might have found a new home in the Dallas front seven.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the Week 2 win for the Cowboys as they defeated the Chargers, 20-17.

They talk about the defensive performance, Parsons at defensive end and the effort by the Cowboys.

The defense will get some help with the Cowboys telling us that Gregory will be back in the building on Wednesday and coming off the COVID list. However, on offense. Amari Cooper will be further evaluated later in week with a rib injury sustained against the Chargers.

And defensive linemen Carlos Watkins (knee sprain) and Dorance Armstrong (ankle injury) are also now on the injury list..

They also touch on the offense and their day, the Ezekiel Elliott vs. Tony Pollard split

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

