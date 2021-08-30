LISTEN: What to Expect From Cowboys Rookie DBs?

Locked On Cowboys: Winners and Losers From Cowboys vs. Jaguars

When the Dallas Cowboys doubled down on drafting two cornerbacks on Day 2 of April's NFL Draft, it highlighted a glaring need in the secondary.

The team drafted Kelvin Joseph out of Kentucky in the second round and Nahshon Wright from Oregon State late in the third round.

Both rookies are expected to contribute behind Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs this season, but it's uncertain as to how much will be expected out of them.

That's why both rookies have seen a lot of action during the preseason, and the rookies have had mixed results.

Wright played in every snap during Sunday's loss to Jacksonville while Joseph left the game early with a groin injury.

Joseph tweeted after the game, calming fans down and revealing that his injury is "minor."

While the team hoped Joseph would contend for a starting cornerback spot, it appears that this injury could set him back slightly and his status for next Thursday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air.

As the season progresses, it's expected that more will be asked from the rookies and their roles will increase. Oh, and we should mention another drafree, Israel Mukuamu, who was a corner in college but is a safety now, and who recorded a pick on Sunday.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors: 2 Linemen Moving? NFL Tracker

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss what to expect from Joseph and Wright in 2021.

They also discuss the performance from quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert and which defensive tackle had the best game.

The guys also declare who they believe as the biggest winners and losers from the final preseason game for the Cowboys.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Jags Crush Cowboys - But Now Comes Most Crushing Part of NFL