Cowboys LISTEN: Was There PI On Chris Godwin's Final Catch?

Locked On Cowboys: Cowboys lose 31-29 heartbreaker to Bucs in Week 1

There's 24 seconds on the clock. The Dallas Cowboys are up one, but Tom Brady is driving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the field, looking to complete a final-drive comeback for what seems like the millionth time of his career.

Tampa is on the Dallas 42-yard line, just one significant gain from field goal range.

On the next play, Brady finds wide receiver Chris Godwin for 24 yards. That field goal now feels certain.

The catch was Godwin's ninth of the game, and those 24 yards pushed him over the 100-yard threshold.

But there was a bit of a push on the play to help Godwin get separation off Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Or was there?

The Bucs kicked the game winner three plays later.

It's definitely a tough way to lose the first game, despite a strong performance from the Cowboys' offense on the road against the defending Super Bowl champs.

READ MORE: Cowboys Kicker Greg Zuerlein Takes Blame for Loss at Bucs

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review the Week 1 matchup between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers, and discuss whether there should have been an offensive pass interference call on Godwin.

They discuss Prescott's return and how well the offensive line played.

They also touch on the special teams and how Cowboys fans should be feeling after this game.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

