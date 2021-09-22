LISTEN: Cowboys Veteran Makes Dazzling 2021 Debut

Locked On Cowboys: All-22 Review After Cowboys Week 2 Win vs. Chargers

After missing the season opener following a positive COVID-19 test, Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin made his 2021 debut against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.

The 30-year-old former All-Pro did not disappoint.

If you look at the clip below, you'll see that Martin played a key role in helping Ezekiel Elliott find the end zone.

Elliott's success since he joined the Cowboys in 2016 is large in part due to the holes Martin creates with his blocking.

In the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Martin not in the lineup, the Cowboys ran for a mere 60 yards.

Then, in Los Angeles, with Martin in the lineup, the Cowboys committed much more to the run and produced 198 yards. Elliott ran for 71 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and Tony Pollard ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Martin isn't the sole reason for this, but having him in the lineup makes the Cowboys a much more dynamic offense.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Texas Longhorns Vet CB Holton Hill - NFL Tracker

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review the All-22 film after the Week 2 win by the Dallas Cowboys.

They discuss their biggest takeaways from the game, including Martin's 2021 debut and Micah Parsons at defensive end.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys' Huge Draft Whiff Finds New NFL Home