Dak Prescott Gave Fired-Up NSFW Quote About Not Winning Super Bowl With Cowboys
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL season with Super Bowl aspirations, which is always the case for Jerry Jones's team regardless of the state of the roster. Prescott, heading into his 10th season as quarterback for America's Team, is all too aware of the sky-high expectations on his shoulders. And he isn't afraid to say he's using it as motivation.
Speaking to media on Thursday at Cowboys training camp, Prescott discussed the fact that he hasn't won a Super Bowl yet in Dallas. He gave a fired-up, NSFW quote about how that serves as "true f---ing motivation," per Clarence Hill Jr. of DLLS Sports.
"What I’ve done or accomplished really doesn’t hold any weight to me. So I can't say like not having [a Super Bowl] weighs me down or anything," Prescott said, via Pro Football Talk. "That’s the true f---ing motivation. That’s the truth... in your stomach. Like that’s what’s in your gut. It’s obvious that I don’t have one so it’s not like, ‘Oh my God, somebody knows there’s a secret.’ Like, my secrets out. No, f--- that.
"That’s what pushes me to be better each and every day, and that’s what I wanted. That’s not just for myself. It’s for everybody. You’ve got to love when your expectations align and your standards align with not only the coaches, the front office, but the fans as well. I think that’s the great part about playing with the Cowboys is it says you’re as good as your last game. Period. What are you doing for us now? And when your last games are playoff losses... That’s obvious. That’s what sits on me, and it should sit on fans, too."
Prescott's tenure under center has been largely successful in the regular season but postseason struggles have been glaring. The veteran QB has a 2–5 playoff record and hasn't made it past the divisional round of the NFC bracket.
He seems quite motivated to change that in 2025. Now Prescott has to go out there and get it done.