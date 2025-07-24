Cowboys’ Attempt to Compare Dak Prescott to ‘Fantastic 4’ Backfires Spectacularly
With NFL training camp beginning this week, social media professionals across the league are dusting off their keyboards and photoshop accounts and preparing to make their rosters look good while informing fans of breaking news.
Thie weekend also marks the release of the new Fantastic 4 film, creating an opportunity for synergetic posting for any team with a star No. 4 player.
The Cowboys fit that bill, and posted a pretty solid image of quarterback Dak Prescott utilizing the powers that make the Fantastic 4 so fantastic.
For those out of the loop, the Fantastic 4 consists of four members—Mister Fantastic (aka Reed Richards) who can make his body elastic, Invisible Woman (aka Susan Storm) who can turn invisible and do some force-fieldy things, Human Torch (aka Johnny Storm) who can control fire and fly, and the Thing (aka Ben Grimm) who is like the Incredible Hulk, but rocks.
In the Cowboys’ social media post, the team does a good job illustrating Prescott’s employment of the skills of Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, and the Thing. My guess is that the wispy trail that follows the ball as he pulls his arm back was an attempt to fit the Invisible Woman into the image, but it is innately difficult to illustrate invisibility.
This isn’t a problem for the Fantastic 4, but it is something of a problem for when posting on Twitter, as fans of other teams across the NFL seized on the apparent absence of the Invisible Woman to make the joke that was so nicely teed up for them.
Prescott has a career 98.1 QB rating in the regular season, but it falls to 91.8 in the playoffs. He’s 2–5 in seven career postseason starts.
The response is, of course, overly harsh, just as any social media response usually is. But when a joke is teed up on NFL Twitter, plenty of people are always going to jump at it.