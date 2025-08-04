Dak Prescott Simply Summed Up Micah Parsons Trade Drama With One Word
The talk of Dallas Cowboys training camp so far this summer has centered around star pass-rusher Micah Parsons, who's still waiting on an extension that's expected to make him the highest paid non-quarterback in the league.
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys seem to be in no rush to pay Parsons that kind of money, even after Parsons publicly requested a trade out of the organization last week. Jones, who just last month took needless jabs at Parsons's injury history amid already contentious contract negotiations with the two-time All-Pro, told fans not to "lose any sleep" about Parsons's future with the team over the weekend.
In light of what appears to be a drawn-out stalemate between Parsons and the Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott offered a few simple words on the matter.
“This business is business-first, right?” Prescott said, in an exclusive interview with USA Today. “We always say this game is a business, but it’s business first.”
Prescott landed his four-year, $240 million extension with the Cowboys last offseason—becoming the first quarterback at the time to make $60 million a year—but he played out his entire rookie deal and was franchise-tagged twice before finally cashing in.
In line with how the Cowboys typically do "business" with stars hankering for massive deals, an irreplaceable cornerstone piece like Parsons will probably get his bag by the time the 2025-26 season rolls around.