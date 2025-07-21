Dak Prescott Says 'Nobody's More Upset' Than Him Regarding Cowboys' Disappointing Results
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are coming off another disappointing season that didn't end in a trip to the playoffs.
Prescott's season ended even earlier than that as he suffered a hamstring injury that put him out for the last two months of the season. Aside from his injury, though, Prescott is not pleased with how he and the Cowboys have performed since he joined the team. The quarterback has a 2–5 playoff record since entering the NFL, for instance.
Prescott admitted he's just as frustrated as Cowboys fans are, if not more. He didn't hold back his feelings on his tenure with the Cowboys thus far when speaking to media on Monday ahead of the team's training camp this week.
“[Criticism] comes with the territory,” Prescott said, via Clarence Hill of DLLS Sports. “That comes with the $60 million. It is what it is. And if I’m sensitive to the truth, then I’ve got a problem with life. Nobody’s more upset; nobody’s more pissed; nobody’s more disappointed about that than I am. Nobody wants to win more than me.
"... I understand it’s a team game, but at the end of the day, the quarterback is paid to fill in those gaps, and when you’re not playing well, to understand that and to bring the team back. And have I done that when I needed to? Absolutely not in those crucial times. And if I had, the record wouldn’t be 2–5. That’s being a realist. ... I would bet on myself, and I’d bet on the work that I put into this thing any day. And trust me I’d give the money I make to win and be broke. I’m not sensitive to it. It is what it is. And trust me, that’s my point. Nobody’s more disappointed than I am about that. All that does is that elevates the work that I put into this and how I approach it.”
The quarterback understands that criticism from fans comes with the territory after he earned a record four-year, $240 million contract extension last season.
We'll see whether Prescott can rewrite the narrative during the 2025 season. Maybe he and the Cowboys can advance past the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since the 1995 season.