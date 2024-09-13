Damar Hamlin Sends Heartfelt Note to Tua Tagovailoa After Collision in Dolphins-Bills
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shared a sincere message for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday night, a few hours after they collided in an unfortunate moment at Hard Rock Stadium.
On fourth-and-4 in the third quarter, Tagovailoa picked up a first down with his legs before being stopped by Hamlin. Tagovailoa's head struck Hamlin's chest, and the quarterback awkwardly fell to the ground and had to leave the game. A few minutes later, the Dolphins ruled him out of the game with a concussion.
Following the Bills' 31–10 victory over the Dolphins, Hamlin took to social media to wish Tagovailoa the best.
Hamlin, of course, is no stranger to scary health-related incidents on the football field.
During a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after making a routine tackle on receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, and his heartbeat was revived on the field after medical staff administered CPR.
Hamlin remained in the hospital for over a week and made a full recovery—and eventually, a return to the football field. He appeared in five games for Buffalo last season and entered the 2024 campaign as the Bills' starting safety.
Hamlin racked up a team-high 10 tackles Thursday night as the Bills improved to 2–0.
Hopefully, Tagovailoa's story has a happy ending—just as Hamlin continues to write his own.