Dan Campbell Made a Big Mistake After Jared Goff's Perfect Game on 'MNF'
Jared Goff had one heck of a game Monday night, but his coach didn't even notice.
Goff was a perfect 18-for-18 passing in the Detroit Lions' 42–29 win over the Seattle Seahawks and made some history in the process. The Lions' 29-year-old signal-caller set the record for the most pass attempts in a single game without an incompletion, breaking the previous mark of 10 held by Kurt Warner.
When Lions head coach Dan Campbell was informed Goff had tossed a perfect game, he quickly realized he made a big mistake. Campbell hadn't realized Goff went 18-for-18 on his passes and responded, "Well, I just gave the game ball to somebody else, so I feel awful right now."
Campbell continued, "I knew he played a heck of a game, I did not realize he was perfect. I did not know he was literally 18-for-18."
Video of his response is below.
Goff was excellent on Monday night. He completed all 18 of his passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching a touchdown pass thrown by Amon-Ra St. Brown. That's quite a night. The only blemish came with 2:01 remaining in the game when Goff was sacked in the end zone for a safety. It didn't come back to haunt the Lions as they improved to 3-1 on the year.
Hopefully Campbell can dig up another game ball to give to his quarterback.