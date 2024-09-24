Dan Campbell's Home Address Was Leaked by His Daughter's High School Classmate
Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell's home address was leaked by a high school classmate of Campbell's daughter on the social media application, Snapchat, according to a new report from The Detroit News.
According to the report, multiple angry fans showed up outside of Campbell's residence in Bloomfield Township, Michigan on January 28, hours after the Lions fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.
A police investigation conducted by local authorities in the wake of the incident determined that Campbell's address had been leaked online by a male high school classmate of Campbell's daughter. The classmate posted Campbell's address on Snapchat with a caption of "Dumb f--- trying to go for it."
The police were contacted after Campbell's daughter told Campbell and his wife, Holly, that people were showing up to the residence. Holly Campbell had accompanied Dan to San Francisco for the NFC title game.
Investigators informed Campbell and his wife that the doxxing of the Lions coach's home address did not meet the standard necessary for criminal charges.
The Campbells have since moved away from the Bloomfield Township residence in the wake of the incident.
The Lions are 2-1 on the season following a 20-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. They host the Seahawks for Monday Night Football on September 30.