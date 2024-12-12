Dan Campbell Had the Highest Praise for Josh Allen Ahead of Lions-Bills Showdown
In one of the most anticipated games of the weekend—and a potential Super Bowl preview—the Detroit Lions will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Lions and Bills have a combined 22-4 record, and are the top two scoring offenses in the NFL.
This will be just the second time that Detroit has played the Bills since Dan Campbell became the Lions head coach, and Campbell's second time facing Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Ahead of the game, Campbell lauded Allen and his competitive style of play.
“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s explosive, and he’s competitive,” Campbell said. “He’s got all these attributes, physical attributes, but it’s what’s inside of him. He’s the ultimate competitor. That’s what separates him from a lot of guys.
“He’s fearless and it’s why those guys play the way they do for him, because he just won’t give it up, he’s not gonna give it up and he’s gonna do whatever it takes to get the next first down, or get the touchdown, and when they need him in crunch time he’s gonna show up, and he just won’t give up.”
It's unsurprising to hear Campbell's praise for Allen—i Allen weren't the quarterback for the Bills, he would certainly fit Campbell's gritty style of play. Campbell, who famously talked about "biting kneecaps" during his introductory press conference as the Lions head coach, is one of the NFL's most aggressive coaches. He warned referees of his team's plan to hit Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, and frequently goes for critical fourth downs. There is perhaps no better quarterback at sacrificing his body for a few extra yards or willing his way to a first down than Allen. He is one of the most physical quarterbacks in the NFL, and has demonstrated the same fight Campbell instills in his players.
The parallels between Detroit and Buffalo, teams who typically play each other just once every four years, go beyond the similar mindset of Campbell and Allen. The Lions and Bills are two franchises that have suffered countless heartbreaks on the field and remain in search of their first Super Bowl victories. Despite the pain of these historically unlucky organizations, they remain beloved and the hearts of their loyal blue collar cities.
Another similarity between the two teams is their quarterbacks. Like Allen, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was written off at a point in his career, but has succeeded in spite of doubts surrounding him.
Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was asked about the matchup between Allen and Goff, two MVP candidates, but made his preference for Goff clear. "I just like my quarterback better."
"I just think he's a great player," Williams said of Goff on Thursday. "He's more of the reason why we win games because he just takes control of the game."