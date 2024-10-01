Dan Campbell Was So Fired Up in Locker Room After Lions' Win Over Seahawks
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not one to shy away from giving an impassioned locker room speech, and Monday night was no different following the team's hard-fought 42-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
"Het man, it feels good to win again, doesn't it?" Campbell said. "Alright man, we talked about one week, man. All in for one to get us to three. That's outstanding. The best thing we're doing right now, man, this game was so evident. We took the ball, man, we didn't quite get goin' offensively. Defense, you come out and you stick it to 'em, man. Get it right back, and all of a sudden we're up like we wanted to start the game. And it just went back and forth that way, it really did, man!" Campbell added.
To Campbell's point, the Lions were slow offensively to start the game. Quarterback Jared Goff was obviously sharp, as he went a perfect 18-for-18 passing on Monday night, which included 292 yards and two touchdown passes. He also caught a touchdown pass on a trick play in the red zone.
But the scoring barrage from the Lions didn't get rolling until late in the first quarter when the Lions capped off a 12-play, 93-yard drive with a David Montgomery touchdown run. From there, the Lions forced a fumble and promptly scored on the ensuing possession to take a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
"Good teams complement each other, man! That's a good win. That's a damn good win. We're back to three, man. And you don't worry about what anybody else is doin'!"
The Lions are indeed back to three wins. They're heading into a bye week before heading to Dallas for a 4:25 p.m. ET tilt on Oct. 13.