Dan Orlovsky: Jerry Jones Has 'No Pulse of His Football Team'
It's the morning after yet another fiasco in Dallas as the Cowboys let a fourth straight opponent come into Jerry World and kick the living daylights out of them before halftime. Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions actually got much worse in the second half as Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson were throroughly interested in embarrassing America's Team following last year's officiating controversy. It's safe to say that a 47-9 final outcome qualifies as sending a message.
All of the shows are launching out of the gate on Monday to rub salt in the open wounds of a franchise in peril because, let's be honest, the content is pretty amazing.
Dan Orlovsky wasted no time examining the top of the food chain while appearing on Get Up this morning, saying that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has lost the plot.
"The Cowboys lost at home by 40 and the most outrageous thing was Jerry Jones saying he was shocked by what happened yesterday," Orlovsky said. "If anyone knows football and has paid any attention to these two teams this season, you saw how this game was going to go."
"Jerry Jones, I'm being legit here," he continued. "To sit there and say what he saw was shocking tells me that he has no pulse of his football team. He has no pulse of who his teams are going to be playing against."
To offer a slight defense of the situation, the final margin was 38 points so it wasn't quite as bad as Orlovsky suggests. But it is very bad for Dallas. Routinely getting thrashed at home is not a recipe for any type of success and for it to happen four consecutive time precludes it from being some sort of fluke.
Bad news for fans of the team but excellent news for television producers everywhere.