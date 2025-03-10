Justin Fields Celebrated New Jets Contract in Style During Dubai Trip
Earlier on Monday, a video on social media surfaced showing NFL players Micah Parsons, Justin Fields, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts on an offseason trip to Dubai amidst the league's free agency frenzy on Monday, when the legal tampering period opened allowing players to agree on contract terms with new teams.
Well, one of the players on the Dubai trip, Fields, reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $40 million with the New York Jets.
Hours later, he was captured on video seemingly celebrating the news of his lucrative contract in style while on vacation.
Here's the electric video, courtesy of Bleacher Report.
That is quite the celebration.
After spending the first three seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, Fields spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he started six games for before being benched in favor of veteran Russell Wilson.
Now, Fields appears to have landed a starting role in New York with the Jets.