SI

Justin Fields Celebrated New Jets Contract in Style During Dubai Trip

Tim Capurso

Fields celebrating in Dubai.
Fields celebrating in Dubai. / Screengrab Twitter @BleacherReport
In this story:

Earlier on Monday, a video on social media surfaced showing NFL players Micah Parsons, Justin Fields, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts on an offseason trip to Dubai amidst the league's free agency frenzy on Monday, when the legal tampering period opened allowing players to agree on contract terms with new teams.

Well, one of the players on the Dubai trip, Fields, reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $40 million with the New York Jets.

Hours later, he was captured on video seemingly celebrating the news of his lucrative contract in style while on vacation.

Here's the electric video, courtesy of Bleacher Report.

That is quite the celebration.

After spending the first three seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, Fields spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he started six games for before being benched in favor of veteran Russell Wilson.

Now, Fields appears to have landed a starting role in New York with the Jets.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL