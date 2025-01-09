Dan Patrick Latest to Say Tom Brady Will Leave FOX Announcing Role After Super Bowl
When FOX signed Tom Brady to a 10-year contract to call NFL games on television, there was a lot of skepticism that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would ever reach the end of that deal. A fierce competitor with a diversified portfolio, the thought was that something would draw his fancy and draw him away from the broadcast booth.
Since then, he's become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, an organization that needs a new coach and a plan for the future. Throw in what's been a perfectly reasonable yet still heavily scrutinized assimilation to his new announcing gig and that doubt has only grown.
In fact, it's becoming quite common to say that Brady is going to jump ship after calling the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans. Very common, in fact.
Dan Patrick is the latest, diving into the topic on his Wednesday show.
“I just see Brady as a one-and-done," he said. "He does the Super Bowl, and he decides he’s going to be more involved with the Raiders. I just don’t see Tom sort of one foot in and one foot out with the Raiders. He’s too much of a competitor. And it’s one thing, you can compete in this business, like I compete with myself every day. We compete with ourselves each day, but this is different."
At this point, the more surprising take for a sports media personality to have is that Brady will return for a second year on Fox. So you know what? Let's just do that right now. He'll probably be back because there would definitely be some sort of stigma if, after all the hype, he does all of one season. All the people talking about what a competitor Brady is don't apply that level of competition to the deal that's paying him $375 million and it's a bit confusing.
Perhaps this ages poorly, but it would still be shocking if Brady really pulls the plug on himself after a rookie year in the booth.