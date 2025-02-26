Dan Quinn Shares Thoughts on Rival Cowboys Hiring Brian Schottenheimer As Head Coach
Brian Schottenheimer was not the glitziest available name for the Dallas Cowboys to pick from for its head coaching hire when organization parted ways with Mike McCarthy, but Jerry Jones forged ahead with that plan. It was an interesting end amid interesting timing as the high-profile coaching search met a resolution.
Schottenheimer, who served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator the past two seasons, has previous stops in the same role with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and the then-St. Louis Rams. He has never been a head coach since breaking into coaching with the Rams in 1997 as an assistant, so he's a bit of an unknown quantity.
One believer, however, comes from an interesting camp as Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn had some incredibly nice things to say about Schottenheimer on Wednesday while attending the NFL scouting combine.
"I've got so much regard for Brian," Quinn said via Todd Archer. "I actually worked with him years ago at the New York Jets and it was then that I probably saw how excellent he was as both of us probably had a little less chrome and a little more juice on some things."
"He's going to do a fantastic job," Quinn continued. "He's got high-level coaching, high-level relatability. And when you put those two things together, that's a rare combination."
Coaching is a fraternity so it's not surprising to hear someone praise their former colleague. Considering how fierce the Cowboys-Commanders rivalry is though, probably best to get all this out during the offseason.