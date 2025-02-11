Dak Prescott Explains Why He Supports Cowboys Promoting Brian Schottenheimer to HC
Dak Prescott has only had positive things to say about the Dallas Cowboys' new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and vice versa. It sounds like these two have worked well together in the past while Schottenheimer's been the offensive coordiantor, and they will look to continue that strong relationship moving forward.
Prescott detailed some of the reasons he really likes playing for Schottenheimer on Tuesday, emphasizing the type of coach Schottenheimer is, and how he has been influenced by his father, Marty Schottenheimer, a longtime NFL coach.
"Excited for him," Prescott said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Obviously I've worked with him the last couple of years, understanding the type of coach he is, the type of man he is, the way he approaches the game. I think the best way to exemplify that is the son of a legendary football coach. He's not going to take anything about this game lightly. He enjoys the work in it, kind of old fashioned. Looking forward to the grind and some things that we're going to do and he's going to add. Excited for him. I know he's ready for it."
The Cowboys, and specifically Prescott, have big aspirations on their minds. The quarterback even said on Tuesday that he thinks Dallas is "very close" to stacking up against the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expected the team to make it to the Super Bowl this year.
They haven't had the best playoff luck in the past nearly three decades, though, as the Cowboys haven't made it past the divisional round since the 1995 season when they won the Super Bowl.