Daniel Jones Has Already Earned Huge Bonus Money From Hot Colts Start
Daniel Jones and the Colts have easily been the biggest surprise of the young NFL season. Indianapolis has kicked off the year with three straight dominant victories powered by the Jones-led offense. It is a genuinely shocking start given how low the expectations were for the journeyman quarterback and a roster that has struggled to be more than mediocre the last few years.
Yet here we are. Week 4 is upon us and the Colts are undefeated while averaging 34.3 points per game. It has been a stellar few weeks for the franchise and even more so for Jones's wallet.
As pointed out by Front Office Sports, Jones's contract with the Colts guarantees him bonus money based on winning games and how many snaps he plays in those games. His one-year deal includes an incentive that if Jones plays over 50% of snaps and the team wins, he gets an extra $100,000.
That means that Jones has earned himself a clean $300,000 right off the bat in 2025. Not too shabby.
His deal as a whole is worth $14 million with $13.2 million guaranteed. It's a nice chunk of change, especially given Jones had to prove he was worthy of the starting job after signing the deal. A little extra on top for winning doesn't hurt, that's for sure.
It's been a fairytale for Jones and Indy so far. But they have their toughest matchup yet against the Rams in Los Angeles this upcoming Sunday. It will be fun to see if the good times continue to roll— and if Jones can earn another stack of cash with another win.