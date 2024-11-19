Giants Sign QB Tim Boyle to Practice Squad After Daniel Jones Benching
The New York Giants signed quarterback Tim Boyle to their practice squad on Tuesday, one day after the team announced Daniel Jones would be benched in favor of Tommy DeVito.
Boyle was released by the Miami Dolphins a few weeks ago after appearing in two games during Tua Tagovailoa's absence. The Giants mark the sixth NFL roster he's been on since he was drafted in 2019. In the two appearances for the Dolphins, Boyle completed 15-of-26 passes for 153 yards.
The Giants still have Jones on the active roster sitting in the third-string position behind DeVito and Drew Lock. The Giants would need to send one of these quarterbacks off the active roster in order to elevate Boyle. Could that quarterback be Jones?
It's very possible that Jones's career with the Giants could be over, like some analysts believe. Only time will tell based on what the team decides to do for the remainder of the 2024 season and in the offseason.
The 2–8 Giants will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday following their bye week.