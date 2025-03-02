Daniel Jones Reportedly Among Veteran Quarterbacks On Colts' 'Radar' This Offseason
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said at the NFL combine that the team is looking to create competition for quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is not guaranteed to remain the team's starter in 2025.
Among the options for competition is former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jones is one of several quarterbacks on the Colts' "radar," along with Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and Jacoby Brissett. Fowler specifically noted that he has heard Jones's name "more than once in regards to the Colts."
Jones threw for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2024, but was ultimately released by the Giants and signed with the Vikings. He has had flashes of potential and led the Giants to the postseason in 2022, but never cemented himself as the answer at quarterback for New York.
Could Jones end up getting a second chance in Indianapolis?
Anthony Richardson has yet to pan out, but this is not a surprise. The Colts knew when they drafted Richardson No. 4 in 2023 that he was young and a "raw" prospect, but they appear to be growing impatient with his development. On one hand, competition and a veteran could benefit Richardson, who showed moments of immaturity for a franchise quarterback in 2024, including subbing himself out of a game because he was tired. Though Richardson has shown immense talent, he is far from consistent, posting only a 47.4 completion percentage and 8-12 touchdown-interception ratio in 2024.
On the other hand, the Colts knew that Richardson would need time. Though he is entering his third season, he barely played during his rookie year because of an injury. He has yet to play even a full season's worth of games over his career.
With the hot seat already looming over Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, they might be feeling the pressure of putting out a better result and not willing to wait on Richardson. Whether Jones or another veteran quarterback can save this Colts team and regime has yet to be seen.