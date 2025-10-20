Daniel Jones's Savage Quote Perfectly Summed Up Colts' Seemingly Bold QB Decision
"It sounds like y'all didn't know much."
That's how Colts quarterback Daniel Jones—who ranks top five in completion percentage, passing yards, and QBR to begin the 2025 season—answered CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn on Sunday afternoon when asked what those surprised by Indy's hot start to the year should know about his team.
"We're just gonna keep going, keep working," he continued. "We have a lot of confidence, we have a lot of good players, guys who work hard and do the right things."
With their win over the Chargers on Sunday afternoon, the Colts moved to 6-1 to begin the campaign and remain in first place in the AFC. Jones's quote about outsiders not knowing much, meanwhile, perfectly summed up what was thought to be a brave move by Indianapolis this past summer.
The Colts' seemingly bold decision at quarterback is paying off
Following an 8-9 '24 season that saw Anthony Richardson throw 12 interceptions and lose three fumbles in 11 games, the Colts went to the free agent market this spring to secure a veteran quarterback to both push and compete against their former No. 4 pick.
Said veteran was—of course—Jones, who, in just five months time learning coach Shane Steichen's offense, won the starting job outright over Richardson.
The decision was a bold one for several reasons. First and foremost, Jones—like Richardson—struggled in '24 and was released by the Giants last November. Amid being labeled a draft bust, he stuck on with the Vikings' practice squad to finish the year.
On top of this, Richardson was all-but handed the keys to the Colts' kingdom upon his arrival in Indianapolis back in 2023. He was named the team's starter midway through his first training camp and—desite battling several injuries and having a knack for turning the football over—showed off innate athleticism over his first 17 games that would have any coach eager to work with and develop him.
So was just over six weeks with Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota really enough to jumpstart Jones' career? Apparently so. Through seven weeks with the Colts, the 28-year-old is playing the best football of his career to the tune of 1,790 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and three interceptions.
While it's early yet, it seem like Jones was right. We really didn't know much.