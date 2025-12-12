Daniel Jones Shares Grateful Message to Colts Fans After Season-Ending Injury
Daniel Jones was off to a career year for the Colts this season—that was until he tore his Achilles forcing him to miss the rest of the 2025 season. It’s a devastating way to cut his season short, especially when Indianapolis was on the path to the playoffs (and still could be).
Jones posted a sweet message on social media to the Colts and their fans on Thursday night, four days after suffering the season-ending injury.
“Thank you to my teammates, coaches, the Colts organization, and all the fans for the overwhelming support,” Jones said. “Tough way to end this season but it has been an honor to wear the horseshoe and play for Colts fans. I’ll miss lining up with my guys, but I’ll be riding with them every step of the way. Go Colts!”
It’s possible Jones could’ve played his last snap with the Colts depending how this offseason goes. He originally only signed a one-year deal with Indianapolis, so he’s set to become a free agent this offseason. The Colts may want to retain him, especially after his hot start had the Colts as one of the best teams in football through the first half of the year. Otherwise, he could land elsewhere.
In the meantime, let’s see how Philip Rivers does for the Colts, as the team brought the 44-year-old out of retirement to help them out after Jones’s injury.