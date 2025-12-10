Could Philip Rivers Start on Sunday? Colts Practice Schedule Suggests There’s a Chance
The Colts did what many thought was unthinkable this week, luring quarterback Philip Rivers out of retirement and signing him to their practice squad. The 44-year-old grandfather—yes, you read that right—has not played in an NFL game since the 2020 season and spent the fall coaching high school football.
The move comes not only after incumbent starter, Daniel Jones, suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, but also with former first-rounder Anthony Richardson on IR with an orbital bone fracture, and Riley Leonard—who replaced Jones in the first quarter of Week 14—nursing a PCL sprain.
Long story short, the quarterback cupboard is bare in Indianapolis.
The Colts made the move official on Wednesday morning, and in addition signed practice squad signal-caller Brett Rypien to their active roster. Given Indy’s place in the AFC playoff picture, the next month has essentially become win-at-all-costs as they try to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020—ironically, the last year Rivers was under center for them.
It begs the question: Could Rivers realistically start for the Colts against the Seahawks on Sunday? An adjustment to their practice schedule this week suggests that it’s possible.
Why Philip Rivers could actually start at quarterback for the Colts on Sunday
Not only is Rivers reportedly in better shape now than when he last suited up, but he’s also going to get a full three days of practice in this week, something Indy has apparently strayed away from this season.
According to Colts.com’s JJ Stankevitz, the team altered its schedule this week by swapping out what has normally been a walkthrough on Wednesday with a full practice session—perhaps a tactic that will get the 44-year-old ready to roll sooner rather than later.
At this stage, the worry for Rivers is not the mental part of the game—he’s currently the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala., and his team runs the Colts’ current offense—but rather the physical side. Should he feel good after a full week of practice, perhaps there’s a chance we actually see the Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist suit up in Seattle on Sunday.
And man, what a story it would be.