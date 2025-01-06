Davante Adams Leaves Door Open for Jets Return Without Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams helped the team to a 32-20 win in their regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins, but both of their futures with the organization remain uncertain entering the offseason.
On Monday, as players cleared out their lockers, Adams said he has "no idea" what his future is with the Jets. Though the wide receiver is under contract through 2026, he has options to get out of his current deal.
"I have no idea, honestly," Adams told the media. "I truly have no idea. Trying to take a little bit of time right now and re-assess and see how I'm feeling, see what the team is feeling, and have few conversations and hopefully come up with a plan moving forward."
Adams did say that Rodgers's decision this offseason will impact his for next year. Rodgers has not decided if he wants to play in 2025.
"Yes for sure," Adams said. "I don't know what his plans are yet and where that's headed, but I would imagine that would have something to do with it.
However, Adams did leave the door open to stay with the Jets even if Rodgers doesn't return. "Potentially. Just would have to depend on everything."
After the win over the Dolphins on Sunday, Adams did say it would be "a bit of a surprise" if Rodgers retires this offseason.
"It's been an interesting year, obviously seeing what he's battled through and hearing the people jump out of nowhere saying that he doesn't have it anymore," Adams told the media. "Obviously, that's not the case. You're able to see that when he's healthy. It'd be a little bit of a surprise, but at the same time Calvin Johnson retired after eight years ... there's other things that go into it. Him playing 20-plus years is unspeakable. You can't blame him if he does, but I wouldn't be surprised if he were to come back."
Whether Rodgers and Adams return to the Jets next season could also depend on who New York hires as their next head coach and general manager. With those two positions currently vacant, it's hard to see what the future of the team holds at the moment.