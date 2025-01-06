Davante Adams Discusses Aaron Rodgers's Future in NFL After Jets' Season Finale
After wrapping up the 2024 season with a 32–20 win over the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is uncertain of his future in the NFL and with the Jets. The 41-year-old passer has not decided if he plans to return for the 2025 season, and he intends to take some time to contemplate his decision heading into the offseason.
Jets wide receiver Davante Adams, who has played a combined nine seasons with Rodgers as his most trusted target, says it would be "a little bit of a surprise" if Rodgers did not return next season.
"It's been an interesting year, obviously seeing what he's battled through and hearing the people jump out of nowhere saying that he doesn't have it anymore," Adams told the media. "Obviously, that's not the case. You're able to see that when he's healthy. It'd be a little bit of a surprise, but at the same time Calvin Johnson retired after eight years ... there's other things that go into it. Him playing 20-plus years is unspeakable. You can't blame him if he does, but I wouldn't be surprised if he were to come back."
Rodgers was in vintage form on Sunday, tossing four touchdown passes in the win over the Dolphins. He threw his 500th career touchdown pass, and connected with Adams on six receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. He showed he has some more left in the tank, even at age 41.
If Rodgers does walk away from the NFL though, his career ends on a fitting note after throwing one of his final touchdown passes to Adams. Rodgers and Adams have formed one of the most prolific quarterback-wide receiver tandems in the league in both Green Bay and New York, and got to close out the season walking off the field together.
Even if Rodgers does end up returning next season, Sunday could very well have been the final time Rodgers and Adams wear the same uniform.