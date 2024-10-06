Davante Adams 'Blindsided' Raiders With Trade Demand
The long-rumored finally became reality last week when superstar wideout Davante Adams demanded a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. From the outside the news didn't come across as terribly shocking. Adams is one of the best receivers in the NFL but he is 31 years old and the Raiders are clearly not going to contend for the playoffs, much less a championship, this season or any time in the near future. Even if the man himself denied it in the lead-up to the 2024 season it made a lot of sense for both sides to get Adams elsewhere.
However, a new report suggests the franchise did not view the situation in that light. Jay Glazer, reporting for Fox Sports on Fox NFL Pregame on Sunday morning, said the Raiders were "blindsided" by Adams's trade request when it came last Monday.
"They think everything is fine," said Glazer of the Raiders. "On Monday, [Adams] reaches out to Antonio Pierce, says, 'I want to come up and meet with you.' He thinks it's about his hamstring. Comes up there and says, 'I want out. I'm done. I want to finish my career like this.' He completely blindsided them."
Adams's continued insistence all summer that he was a Raider apparnetly hit home with the team. But once it became clear Las Vegas was not going to be able to compete, it seems Adams changed his tune and the Raiders didn't see it coming.
Adams has 18 catches this season for 209 yards and one TD. He's missed each of the last two games with a hamstring injury.