Davante Adams Pulled Off Perfect Cristiano Ronaldo Celebration Move After Third TD

The veteran receiver was on fire, scoring three touchdowns in London on Sunday.

Madison Williams

Davante Adams led the charge on having the Rams do a "siuuu" celebration.
Davante Adams led the charge on having the Rams do a "siuuu" celebration. / NFL/Screengrab
Davante Adams was on fire in London in the Rams' blowout win over the Jaguars on Sunday morning. The veteran receiver scored three touchdowns on just five receptions as Los Angeles cruised to a 35-7 victory.

Understandably, Adams was hyped up during the game. After scoring his third touchdown Adams paid homage to soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo by using his iconic "siuuu" celebration. Ronaldo's famous celebration includes him jumping up in the air, spinning and bringing his arms down while shouting "siuuu" with the crowd.

Adams produced one of the coolest NFL touchdown celebrations of the year when mimicking the "siuuu" with his fellow Rams offensive teammates. The crowd at Wembley Stadium shouted "siuuu!" with the Rams players, making for a memorable scene. Check out the awesome moment.

In Adams's first season as a Ram, he's already scored six touchdowns to dominate on offense. Adams stepping up on Sunday was much needed for Los Angeles as its star receiver Puka Nacua was out with an ankle sprain. Quarterback Matthew Stafford definitely relied on Adams amid Nacua's absence.

