Puka Nacua Ruled Out for Rams-Jaguars: Who Will Matthew Stafford Turn To?
When the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this Sunday, they will be without top wide receiver Puka Nacua.
The Rams announced on Friday that Nacua was officially out for Sunday’s game, as he is still recovering from an ankle injury. Nacua had to be helped off of the field after spraining his ankle in the Rams’ 17–3 win over the Ravens in Week 6. Given Los Angeles will have its bye week following the trip to London, it’s no surprise that the team has decided not to rush Nacua back.
Through six weeks, Nacua is second in receptions and third in receiving yards across the NFL, leaving a pretty big hole to fill in the Rams’ offensive production come Sunday.
Who will the Rams turn to with Nacua out of the lineup?
With Nacua out of the lineup, the Rams will need players across the rest of their receiving corps to step up. Veteran receiver Davante Adams, who joined the Rams in the offseason, is hardly considered a WR No. 2 by most of the league, and is no stranger to being a team’s top target. Matthew Stafford will undoubtedly be relying on him for a big game.
But the Rams have plenty of other players that might make an impact for their team in London—and potentially, your fantasy lineup. Tight end Tyler Higbee and wide receiver Jordan Whittington both set season-highs in receptions last weekend against the Ravens in the wake of Nacua’s injury, and will likely be key parts of the Rams’ passing attack against the Jaguars.