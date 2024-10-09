Davante Adams Injury Status Revealed for Week 6 Amid Trade Discussions
The Davante Adams trade saga marches on. Entering Week 6 the Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro shows no sign of moving off his request to be moved, and the team appears no closer to a deal than they were when Adams first made that request. Adams also has not played since making his request, being listed as out for the last two games with a hamstring injury.
On Wednesday, the NFL world learned Adams would again not suit up for the Raiders. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Adams is not expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday due to the hamstring. He last stepped foot on the field against the Carolina Panthers on September 22.
The Raiders have gone 1-1 in the two games Adams has missed so far.
This may be the status quo for a while. The trade market for Adams hasn't seen much movement in the last week, and in fact the chances of a deal may have gone down with the breaking news this week coming from two possible destinations.
The New York Jets, widely considered the favorite for Adams's services since they have Aaron Rodgers, suddenly fired Robert Saleh on Tuesday. Such a significant move could interrupt any Adams trade talks and the team may hesitate at shaking up the roster after shaking up the whole organization.
On the same day, news came out of New Orleans that Derek Carr would be missing substantial time with an oblique injury. The Saints are the second-most popular destination for Adams in the eyes of the football world; Adams played with Carr in Vegas and at Fresno State. Pairing them up again makes sense, but not so much if the Saints feel Carr is going to miss so much time it's not worth giving up resources for his college buddy.
A lot of moving parts. For now, another week without Adams on the field.