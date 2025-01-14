Davante Adams Shares Players' Perspective on Deion Sanders Potentially Coaching in NFL
With multiple head coach vacancies open in the NFL, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders's name is generating buzz, particularly with the Dallas Cowboys, the team Sanders spent five seasons with during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career.
Sanders is seemingly open to the idea of coaching in pro football, but how do NFL players feel about it. One such player—and a high-profile one at that—in New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams, during a Tuesday appearance on Up & Adams with NFL sportscaster Kay Adams, shared the perspective that NFL players have on the Buffaloes coach potentially taking his talents to the professional ranks.
"You talk about a player's coach," Adams said. "He has a special way of doing it and it's a little unorthodox but I think he's got the respect of most players in the league, in college. It may not be your flavor in particular but I think he's a hell of a coach. I think he knows how to get guys behind him and working in the right direction."
Adams admitted that his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, stood out as a potential destination for Sanders in his mind.
"I honestly wasn't going to be surprised if it ended up being the Raiders just based off of all the Shedeur [Sanders's son] ... Potentially to the Raiders. But yeah we'll see. I'd love to see Deion in the league. That'd be fun to watch."
Sanders, in a recent appearance on Good Morning America, said that the "only way" he'd consider coaching in the NFL is if he'd get the chance to coach his sons; Shedeur Sanders is widely expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
However, the Buffaloes coach at least appears to be willing to entertain conversations about the Cowboys' vacancy. It remains to be seen what—if anything—comes of those conversations.
But at least one NFL player is on board with the idea of Sanders pacing the NFL sidelines.