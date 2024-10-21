Davante Adams Had Saddest Quote on Jets’ Season After Playing Just One Game
The New York Jets are down bad after suffering their fourth-straight loss of the season, with very little reason to be hopeful as they watch their playoff chances dwindle week by week.
In Sunday night’s 37-15 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jets found themselves outplayed by Russell Wilson and Co. in a game that seemed to be going well for Gang Green until the second half. New York punted, threw an interception and got a field goal blocked on its first three offensive drives to start the third quarter while Wilson led the Steelers to two touchdowns and a field goal.
Newly acquired Jets wide receiver Davante Adams delivered a sad line on his team’s offensive struggles late in the game.
"Just didn't execute in the opportunities or in the moments that we had to potentially put the ball in the end zone or finish a drive or get three, whatever it was," Adams told reporters after the loss. "We just didn’t execute, didn't finish. That's been the underlying thing with this team this year."
In his long-awaited reunion game with Aaron Rodgers, Adams finished with three catches for 30 yards, tying Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson with a team-high nine targets. The All-Pro wideout wasted no time rebuilding his chemistry with Rodgers and will probably get his first touchdown as a Jet sooner rather than later after forcing his way out of Las Vegas last week.
However, any individual success Adams finds on the Jets for the rest of the season may be overshadowed by the team’s bigger-picture flaws as New York (2-5) faces a steep uphill battle to earn a playoff spot.
It’s been over a decade since the Jets last made the postseason. Adams and Jets fans everywhere are desperately hoping for that drought to end this year, as unlikely as it may be.