Davante Adams Trade Wishlist Features Surprise Team
After going to the playoffs six times in his first eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers Davante Adams has yet to experience a winning season as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. That frustration finally came to a head this week while Ian Rapoport was showering and Adams requested a trade.
The obvious destination for Adams is the New York Jets where his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now playing. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner posted a cryptic message on social media in the wake of the Adams trade request news, which suggested there might be mutual interest.
In addition to the Jets, the Dallas Cowboys, who have never seen a malcontent wide receiver they weren't interested in, have also reportedly thrown their hat in the ring.
And on top of that Adams has his own wishlist of possible destinations. Unsurprisingly, the Jets are on that list. But there is one dark horse that may come as a surprise—the New Orleans Saints.
The reason the Saints make Adams list is that he previously played with Derek Carr in Las Vegas, and previously in college at Fresno State. Carr started 15 games in Adams' first season with the Raiders. Adams caught 100 passes and had the second -best season of his career for receiving yards and caught 12 of his 14 touchdowns that year from Carr. Obviously Adams still feels the connection.