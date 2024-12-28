Davante Adams Wants to Make One More Bit of History With Aaron Rodgers
The 2024 NFL season has not gone according to plan for the New York Jets.
Despite entering the year with a healthy Aaron Rodgers, and reloading the offense with a midseason trade for his longtime teammate superstar wide receiver Davante Adams, the Jets have stumbled through game after game after game, sitting with a record of 4–11 heading into their final two games of the season.
The futures of both Rodgers and Adams are unknown in New York, but the duo still has some work to do before the season ends.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, Adams teased the possibility of catching Rodgers’s 500th career touchdown pass, as Rodgers currently sits at 499.
“Obviously I would love that. I got 200, I got 400, so it would be dope to get 500 as well,” Adams said. “I think 200 was my first [touchdown]. We’ve had some special connections in the past.”
While the Jets as a whole, and the duo of Rodgers and Adams in particular, have fallen well short of expectations this year, there have been flashes of brilliance, including a win over the Jaguars two weeks. Adams finished the game with nine receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns.
New York will finish their 2024 campaign with a trip to Buffalo to face the Bills and a home game against the Miami Dolphins. While the Jets’ playoff hopes were dashed long ago, there’s still a chance for Rodgers and Adams to show off a little more magic before the curtain closes on the season.