Davante Adams’s Honest Postgame Comments Perfectly Capture Jets' Dismal Season
The New York Jets' latest loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday looked a little too familiar to the Jets this season. The Jets gained nearly 80 more yards of offense than the Rams, controlled the clock, and held Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to just 110 passing yards, but their failure to score cost the team another victory.
On their first drive of the game, the Jets marched 99 yards down the field and quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Davante Adams, taking a 6-0 lead. That was the best the offense looked all game.
Later in the half, the Jets went for a 4th-and-1 in their own territory. They failed to convert, and the Rams took advantage with a touchdown of their own. On another drive, the Jets drove the football all the way to the Rams' three-yard line, but had to settle for a field goal. Those would be their final points of the game.
When the Jets went deep into Rams' territory in the second half, they failed to convert on another fourth down. The Jets would go on to fumble, miss a field goal, and turn the ball over on downs again in the second half, ultimately losing 19-9 to the Rams.
"It looked like a normal game," Adams said after the loss was official. "It just looked a little too normal for what we've put on tape this year. It went in line with that, and didn't execute at the right moments to score enough points.”
The Jets' offense was so inept after that first drive that they became just the second team since 1940 that failed to score 10 points despite not punting during the game.
"I don't know if I'd say we'd struggled offensively, I would say we struggled to score for sure ... It's kind of been the story of the season, honestly. Can't really make sense of it, though."
These offensive struggles are a significant reason why the Jets have now dropped to 4-11 on the season, and are just 2-7 since trading for Adams. Adams and Jets will look to close out the season on a better note with games against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.