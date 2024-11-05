SI

DeAndre Hopkins, Chiefs Hit Perfect 'Remember The Titans' Touchdown Celebration

This was too good.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
DeAndre Hopkins, in his home debut and just his second game with the Kansas City Chiefs, wasted no time in making an impact, as he hauled in eight receptions for 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his team's 30-24 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

And Hopkins had a little bit of fun too.

After his first touchdown of the game, a one-yard score in the first quarter, Hopkins, along with several Chiefs teammates including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, proceeded to hit a perfect celebration in an ode to the beloved football movie, Remember the Titans.

While it's hard to tell if Hopkins is trolling the Titans or honoring them, the celebration was entertaining either way. Pop star—and Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift seemed to thoroughly enjoy the touchdown dance.

Knowing the love that Hopkins, who was dealt to the Chiefs in October, had for the Titans, it's likely the celebration was meant to be a tribute to his old team—and one of his favorite films.

"It's one of my favorite movies," Hopkins said. "I knew if I got in the end zone, I was gonna hit the Remember the Titans."

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

