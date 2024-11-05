DeAndre Hopkins, Chiefs Hit Perfect 'Remember The Titans' Touchdown Celebration
DeAndre Hopkins, in his home debut and just his second game with the Kansas City Chiefs, wasted no time in making an impact, as he hauled in eight receptions for 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his team's 30-24 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
And Hopkins had a little bit of fun too.
After his first touchdown of the game, a one-yard score in the first quarter, Hopkins, along with several Chiefs teammates including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, proceeded to hit a perfect celebration in an ode to the beloved football movie, Remember the Titans.
While it's hard to tell if Hopkins is trolling the Titans or honoring them, the celebration was entertaining either way. Pop star—and Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift seemed to thoroughly enjoy the touchdown dance.
Knowing the love that Hopkins, who was dealt to the Chiefs in October, had for the Titans, it's likely the celebration was meant to be a tribute to his old team—and one of his favorite films.
"It's one of my favorite movies," Hopkins said. "I knew if I got in the end zone, I was gonna hit the Remember the Titans."