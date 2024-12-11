Deebo Samuel Doubles Down on Outspoken Frustrations With 49ers' Offense
San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel took to social media Monday to express frustration with his team's offense.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Samuel noted that, in his opinion, he isn't getting enough opportunities to make things happen.
"Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!" Samuel wrote in a since-deleted post.
He addressed his comments Tuesday as the 49ers sit at 6–7 ahead of an NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams (7-6) on Thursday Night Football.
“I mean, you read what you read," Samuel said Tuesday via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. "[I’m] a little frustrated for sure.”
Samuel has 40 receptions this season for 553 yards and one touchdown. He also has carried the ball 32 times for 92 rushing yards and a score. He hasn't recorded more than 22 receiving yards in any of San Francisco's last four games.
In the 49ers' 38–13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Samuel had two catches for 22 yards and five carries for 13 yards. San Francisco star tight end George Kittle noted he thinks Samuel's quiet game was due to Chicago's defensive scheme as opposed to a true lack of production.
"Unfortunately for a couple of those (plays for Samuel), they had better calls than the play we called," Kittle said via The Athletic. "Some type of pressure or how they switched their defense up. Or we didn’t execute those blocks for him in the ways that we should have. I think Deebo’s very close to breaking them wide open."
It may be only a matter of time for the star wideout to get back to his signature big games.