Deebo Samuel Hints How Brandon Aiyuk–49ers Saga Will Play Out
One of the biggest unknowns—and perhaps the longest back-and-forth saga of the NFL preseason—is whether or not Brandon Aiyuk will be suiting up in a San Francisco 49ers uniform in 2024.
Aiyuk has been present at 49ers training camp this summer but hasn't practiced as he seeks a contract extension. As of Tuesday, the 49ers have offered Aiyuk a contract extension but also have a deal in place with the Pittsburgh Steelers in case the receiver wants more years and/or money than they are offering.
Deebo Samuel, Aiyuk's teammate for the last four seasons, was asked by Kay Adams on Friday if the 49ers could win a Super Bowl title if the Arizona State product opts to sign with the Steelers.
"Can we win a Super Bowl without BA?" Samuel asked himself on the Up & Adams show. "I think BA is going to be a part of this team so we don't have to worry about that."
Aiyuk has led the 49ers in receiving the last two years. In 2023, he caught 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns and earned his first career All-Pro nod.
If the 49ers' contract offer falls through and the Steelers trade does as well, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots are also still in the mix to land the receiver via trade.
San Francisco has made a habit of drawing out contract negotiations before the season in recent years. In 2022, the 49ers signed Samuel to a contract extension during training camp on July 31, and last year, they signed Nick Bosa to a new deal on Sept. 6—just four days before their 2023 season opener against the Steelers.