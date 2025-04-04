Deion Sanders Emphatically Explains Why Shedeur, Travis Hunter Are 'Surest Bets' in Draft
As representatives from all 32 teams were present in Colorado for the Buffaloes' pro day, Deion Sanders got to remind people why he feels Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are the two best prospects in the 2025 NFL draft.
Deion explained that Shedeur and Hunter merit being the top-two picks this April because they are the "surest bets" in this draft class.
"I think we have the most qualified guys in the draft," Deion told the media. "They're not a risk. Shedeur has been doing it year after year after year. Shedeur has led college football in this, this, this this. Travis, ain't nobody like Travis. ... I'm not a betting man, I'm a Godly man, but the surest bets in this draft are those two young men. And I didn't stutter or stammer when I said that. ... Mic drop, let's go."
Shedeur and Hunter are indeed two of the top prospects in this year's draft, and could very well both be off the board within the top five picks. Hunter enters the draft as likely the most accomplished player in his class, having won the Heisman trophy along with a slew of other awards for his play as both a wide receiver and cornerback.
Though many analysts have slotted Shedeur behind Miami's Cam Ward in this year's quarterback class, Shedeur still enters the draft as the FBS leader in completion percentage and passing yards over the last two seasons.
One moderate concern against Shedeur is that he lacks the arm strength of other top quarterback prospects, but Deion also refuted that narrative at the pro day.
"He needs to throw," Deion told reporters. "He needs to get out there and let you see it. He's been, like all of a sudden, at the conclusion of the year—after 4,000-something yards—all of a sudden his arm is weak. He completed, I think, a 50-something-yard pass rolling to his left in overtime. I don't know when his arm got weak."