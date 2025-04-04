Deion Sanders Brought Receipts to Shut Down Narrative on Shedeur Sanders's Arm Strength
Shedeur Sanders is set to throw nearly 60 passes at Colorado's Pro Day in Boulder on Friday afternoon. The 23-year-old son of NFL legend—and current Buffaloes head coach—Deion Sanders is widely considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft.
Despite being named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and tallying 150 total touchdowns over his four-year collegiate career, however, Sanders has been criticized by pundits throughout the pre-draft process for having a weak arm. His father dispelled that narrative—with receipts—ahead of Friday's Showcase:
"He needs to throw," Deion told reporters when asked what his son has to prove. "He needs to get out there and let you see it. He's been, like all of a sudden, at the conclusion of the year—after 4,000-something yards—all of a sudden his arm is weak. He completed, I think, a 50-something-yard pass rolling to his left in overtime. I don't know when his arm got weak."
Coach Prime went on to praise Shedeur as a player, and explained why he's ready for the next level:
"He protects the ball. I think he [had] the highest completion percentage in college football this past year. He's the pillar of consistency," said Sanders. "But you've got to understand, when that last name is on your back, you're gonna be attacked. You're gonna be ridiculed ... We're built for that. He was raised for this moment."
Both Shedeur and his teammate, 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, are expected to be among the top selections in late-Aprl's draft.