Surprising AFC Team Almost Drafted Shedeur Sanders in Fifth Round Before Browns
Shedeur Sanders's draft process was one to remember, that's for sure.
The son of Deion Sanders was originally projected as a first-round pick, but he continued to slide down the draft board as the days went on. He eventually was selected by the Browns with the No. 144th pick on Day 3 of the draft.
Sanders could've ended up on a different AFC North team, which ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. The Ravens were interested in drafting Sanders with the No. 141 pick, just three before Cleveland. However, the rookie quarterback knew that Lamar Jackson's starting spot wasn't going to be available for him any time soon, so he wanted to look elsewhere.
Instead, Sanders landed with the Browns where he now sits as the third-string quarterback behind veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
It's unclear if Sanders will ever take the field this season. There's a chance he won't if Flacco outperforms. Additionally, if Gabriel has to take over from Flacco, he would have to get injured or perform horribly for Sanders to step in.
Regardless if Sanders competes this season or not, the fact that he was sold on for Cleveland was that he has a chance to play or start. In Baltimore, he wouldn't have the opportunity to start over two-time MVP Jackson unless something went horribly wrong.
Funny enough, the Browns and Ravens will face each other on Sunday in an AFC North showdown.