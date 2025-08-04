Shedeur Sanders Breaks Down Why He Asked Deion Sanders to Stay Away From Browns Practice
The NFL world is closely watching Shedeur Sanders during his first professional training camp as fans and analysts alike remain very curious whether the Colorado product can outplay his fifth-round draft slot. For his part, the young quarterback doesn't want his dad to show up to practice until he does.
While speaking to Colorado media about his health issues ahead of Buffaloes training camp, Deion Sanders revealed Shedeur had asked him to stay away from Cleveland Browns practice while he's still low on the depth chart. It was somewhat of a surprising thing to hear given Shedeur's football career has always been joined at the hip with his father.
On Monday, the younger Sanders was asked about Deion's comments and gave an explanation as to why he made that request.
"I look at it from my own point of view," Sanders aid. "I don't want him coming to see me right now because I want to get where I want to go, then for him to see me. I don't want him to come and see me get a couple reps and he's cheering like a good dad. Nah, you can't be proud of me right now. I got to get to where I'm going and I know it's a lot I got to do to get there.
"I just want everything that I'm doing is focused on this time and I don't want no distractions. We know how everybody would take it and it would take away from the team just from him being my own dad showing up. It's a gift and a curse at the same time."
Coach Prime gave a similar version of that explanation during a podcast appearance. It would indeed cause quite a ruckus if Deion were to show up at Browns camp— although he did show up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp without too much of a circus to support his other son Shilo.
An interesting look into the mind of Shedeur as he works to earn a spot on Cleveland's depth chart.