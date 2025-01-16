Deion Sanders Shuts Down Rumors He’s Using Cowboys as Leverage With Two Words
The Deion Sanders to Dallas story is not going anywhere if ESPN has anything to say about it. The network has committed a huge chuck of their morning programming to the topic over the last few days based on pure vibes.
While everyone clearly wants this to happen from a content standpoint, there's nothing but rumors about Jerry Jones and Deion Sanders both being interested so far. Some people have gone so far as to suggest that Deion might just be using this as leverage to negotiate a bigger contract with Colorado, which Deion shut down in a text to ESPN's Adam Schefter explaining why he doesn't have to do that.
"That ain't true. And I don't need a negotiating ploy. I'm me."
"I'm me" was such a hit with the Get Up crew that they had read the text on air again as they had the exact same conversation about an hour later, right before they turned the airwaves over to First Take to continue talking about Deion in Dallas.