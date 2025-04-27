Deion Sanders Posted Three-Word Message After Son Shedeur Got Drafted by Browns
Shedeur Sanders was the big story of the 2025 NFL draft, as the former Colorado quarterback went from a first-round projection to a fifth-round pick over three stunning days. He was finally taken off the board by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick, and while it's still hard to grasp why Sanders fell so far he ended up on a team that doesn't have a clear answer at starting quarterback. He'll have a shot to prove every team who passed on him wrong immediately.
Deion Sanders, his famous father, tweeted a simple three-word message after his son was drafted at long last: "God is Good!" Included in the post were a few pictures of Shedeur during his time starting for the Buffaloes at quarterback. Sanders is clearly happy his son will follow in his footsteps in the professional realm.
It is a nice moment for the Sanders family, as Shedeur's brother Shilo also joined the NFL ranks over the weekend. He was not drafted but signed a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after the conclusion of the draft.
Now the Sanders name returns to the NFL and Deion's attention must turn back to the college football realm, where he's set to lead Colorado into a new era.