Derek Carr Addresses Davante Adams-to-Saints Trade Speculation
Will Davante Adams team up with his former college teammate Derek Carr once again on the New Orleans Saints? It's definitely a possibility.
Adams requested a trade from the Raiders this week, leading to a variety of reported and speculated destinations for the star receiver. One of those teams is the Saints, mainly because Carr plays there. Carr and Adams played college football together at Fresno State, and the quarterback is one of the main reasons Adams landed with the Las Vegas Raiders in the first place.
When asked about Adams's future on Thursday, Carr didn't say too much, but he definitely let his interest be known.
"I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante. We would welcome that," Carr said. "I don't know if I'd get in trouble for saying that. I think it's just [that] everyone kind of knows that."
The former teammates talk pretty often, it sounds like. Carr even admitted they've been texting this week, but it's been "nothing crazy."
The 2–2 Saints would surely welcome Adams onto the team. For now, Adams remains a Raider as he recovers from a hamstring injury that will prevent him from playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.