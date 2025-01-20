Derrick Henry Shared Powerful Message on Lamar Jackson Amid Playoff Criticism
The Baltimore Ravens weren’t able to exorcise their playoff demons in Sunday’s 27-25 divisional-round loss to the Buffalo Bills, with quarterback Lamar Jackson going home after yet another disappointing postseason finish.
In seven seasons as the Ravens’ starting quarterback, Jackson has gotten knocked out in the wild-card or divisional round five times. The two-time league MVP had his best shot at reaching the elusive Super Bowl this past year with the addition of star running back Derrick Henry and with extra familiarity in OC Todd Monken’s system, but Jackson came up short once again.
As more critics come out of the woodwork to point out Jackson’s less-than-sterling playoff record, Jackson received a strong endorsement from Henry after the loss to the Bills.
Henry was asked for his thoughts on Jackson considering the “negative rhetoric” surrounding the dual-threat quarterback:
“Lamar is what makes this thing go,” Henry told reporters. “He’s the reason why we still had a chance. I’d tell him to hold his head high. He’s a Hall of Fame player. Had a great season, it’s a team effort… It’s not on him. Forget about what anybody outside what we got going on says, we believe in him.”
Jackson could earn his third MVP award this winter, going head-to-head against none other than Bills’ Josh Allen in the tight race. The 27-year-old put together one of his career-best seasons in 2024 with 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions while leading the Ravens to a 12-5 record.